Market Analysts see Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] closed the trading session at $3.85 on 06/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.495, while the highest price level was $4.06. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Safran and Archer Collaboration Produces Cutting-Edge Avionics Technology For Archer’s Midnight eVTOL Aircraft.

Paris Air Show – Safran Electronics & Defense and Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today shared details of their ongoing collaboration on cutting-edge avionics technology, which kicked off back in 2021. This collaboration is focused on delivering groundbreaking solutions to Archer that utilizes Safran Electronics & Defense’s industry-leading components that have a proven track record of safety and performance. The two companies have initially focused their development and testing on Safran Electronics & Defense’s ultra-compact avionics platform (UCAP) flight control computer (FCC) and SkyNaute navigation system, which are both used in Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621411160/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 105.88 percent and weekly performance of 3.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 113.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 53.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, ACHR reached to a volume of 7920388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

ACHR stock trade performance evaluation

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 25.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.60 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: Insider Ownership positions