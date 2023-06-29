Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] Is Currently 0.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] gained 0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $18.64 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Manulife Investment Management announces cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds.

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

Manulife Investment Management today announced the June 2023 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly, and semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on June 30, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on July 13, 2023.

Manulife Financial Corporation represents 1.86 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.71 billion with the latest information. MFC stock price has been found in the range of $18.32 to $18.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 3312300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $20.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.98.

Trading performance analysis for MFC stock

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.16, while it was recorded at 18.44 for the last single week of trading, and 18.24 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.35. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.89.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 15.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.04. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] managed to generate an average of $182,350 per employee.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 7.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]