Manchester United plc [MANU] is 7.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Manchester United plc [NYSE: MANU] surged by $1.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.00 during the day while it closed the day at $25.12. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Manchester United PLC Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Key Points.

For fiscal 2023, the Company raises its previous revenue guidance to a record £630 million to £640 million and raises its adjusted EBITDA guidance to £140 million to £150 million.

Manchester United plc stock has also gained 10.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MANU stock has inclined by 11.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.74% and gained 7.67% year-on date.

The market cap for MANU stock reached $4.04 billion, with 164.75 million shares outstanding and 51.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, MANU reached a trading volume of 4205181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manchester United plc [MANU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United plc is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

MANU stock trade performance evaluation

Manchester United plc [MANU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.42. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 32.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for Manchester United plc [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.32, while it was recorded at 23.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.50 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United plc [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.22. Manchester United plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.81.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United plc [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.85. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Manchester United plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manchester United plc [MANU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United plc go to -0.05%.

Manchester United plc [MANU]: Insider Ownership positions