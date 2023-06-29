Lilium N.V. [LILM] is 40.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] price surged by 20.30 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM that FAA Issues G-1 for Lilium Jet, making Lilium only eVTOL manufacturer with EASA and FAA certification basis for a powered lift eVTOL aircraft.

G-1 award confirms Lilium’s strategy of pursuing dual certification of the Lilium Jet to enable entry into service in key markets globally.

A sum of 12195193 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. Lilium N.V. shares reached a high of $1.71 and dropped to a low of $1.35 until finishing in the latest session at $1.60.

The one-year LILM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.66. The average equity rating for LILM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

LILM Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.34. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9753, while it was recorded at 1.3620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2598 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilium N.V. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Lilium N.V. [LILM] Insider Position Details