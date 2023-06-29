Jefferies lifts Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEC] gained 1.29% or 0.23 points to close at $18.03 with a heavy trading volume of 3268880 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ATEC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that management will participate in the following investor events:.

The Wells Fargo Bus Tour in San Diego, CA, on June 1, 2023, with a fireside chat at 11:40am PT.

It opened the trading session at $17.84, the shares rose to $18.59 and dropped to $17.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATEC points out that the company has recorded 53.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -214.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ATEC reached to a volume of 3268880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $19.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31.

Trading performance analysis for ATEC stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.32. With this latest performance, ATEC shares gained by 25.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.05 for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.45, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.85 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.69. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.36.

Return on Total Capital for ATEC is now -28.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -338.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.03. Additionally, ATEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] managed to generate an average of -$215,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]