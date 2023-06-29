Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.16%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Over the last 12 months, HMY stock rose by 19.35%. The one-year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -55.94. The average equity rating for HMY stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.52 billion, with 617.00 million shares outstanding and 432.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, HMY stock reached a trading volume of 3033062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $2.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

HMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, HMY shares dropped by -12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Fundamentals:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] Insider Position Details