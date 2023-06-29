Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $91

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] gained 3.89% on the last trading session, reaching $148.07 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM that Generac Offers Fuel Flexibility with New Dual Fuel Portable Generator.

GP7500E Dual Fuel switches from gasoline to liquid propane with the turn of a dial.

Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the new Generac GP7500E Dual Fuel portable generator. With 9400 starting watts and 7500 running watts, the GP7500E is powerful enough to handle loads from power tools and sump pumps, as well as other critical loads in the home.

Generac Holdings Inc. represents 61.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.70 billion with the latest information. GNRC stock price has been found in the range of $143.20 to $149.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 2866073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $140.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 6.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for GNRC stock

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.58. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 28.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.63 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.97, while it was recorded at 135.10 for the last single week of trading, and 119.73 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 15.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.99. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $36,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to -1.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]