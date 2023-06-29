For Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH], Analyst sees a drop to $28. What next?

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] gained 0.74% or 0.31 points to close at $42.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3200520 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Syneos Health and uMotif Partner to Deliver Patient-centric eClinical Platform.

Integrated eCOA & ePRO Solution Taps Company’s Decentralized Capabilities and Technology Expertise.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $42.06, the shares rose to $42.26 and dropped to $41.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYNH points out that the company has recorded 17.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, SYNH reached to a volume of 3200520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $42.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SYNH stock

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.83, while it was recorded at 41.90 for the last single week of trading, and 39.60 for the last 200 days.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Syneos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for SYNH is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.94. Additionally, SYNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] managed to generate an average of $9,066 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 0.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]