For Genprex Inc. [GNPX], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.86 during the day while it closed the day at $0.79. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Genprex Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for REQORSA® Immunogene Therapy in Combination with Tecentriq® for the Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Third FDA Fast Track Designation Further Validates the Potential of REQORSA.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the Company’s lead drug candidate, REQORSA® Immunogene Therapy, in combination with Genentech, Inc.’s Tecentriq® in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who did not develop tumor progression after receiving Tecentriq and chemotherapy as initial standard treatment.

Genprex Inc. stock has also loss -0.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNPX stock has declined by -15.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.18% and lost -45.64% year-on date.

The market cap for GNPX stock reached $42.02 million, with 49.47 million shares outstanding and 47.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 434.98K shares, GNPX reached a trading volume of 7395567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genprex Inc. [GNPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

GNPX stock trade performance evaluation

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, GNPX shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8452, while it was recorded at 0.7558 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1706 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.88.

Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: Insider Ownership positions