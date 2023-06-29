For Fastenal Company [FAST], Analyst sees a rise to $61. What next?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] loss -0.68% or -0.4 points to close at $58.06 with a heavy trading volume of 3211421 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2023 Second Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2023 second quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central time.

It opened the trading session at $58.45, the shares rose to $58.64 and dropped to $57.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FAST points out that the company has recorded 21.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, FAST reached to a volume of 3211421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $55.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 172.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for FAST stock

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.41 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.97, while it was recorded at 57.59 for the last single week of trading, and 51.24 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.57.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 38.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.36. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $48,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fastenal Company [FAST]