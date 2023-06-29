For Adobe Inc. [ADBE], Analyst sees a rise to $570. What next?

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] price plunged by -1.40 percent to reach at -$6.84. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Adobe Reports Record Revenue in Q2 Fiscal 2023.

Company raises annual targets for revenue, EPS and Digital Media net new ARR.

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023 ended June 2, 2023.

A sum of 3207632 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.74M shares. Adobe Inc. shares reached a high of $489.75 and dropped to a low of $480.39 until finishing in the latest session at $482.43.

The one-year ADBE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.17. The average equity rating for ADBE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $537.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 14.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ADBE Stock Performance Analysis:

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 16.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.33 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 404.44, while it was recorded at 482.70 for the last single week of trading, and 353.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adobe Inc. Fundamentals:

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ADBE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 14.07%.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] Insider Position Details