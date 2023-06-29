Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Stock trading around $26.66 per share: What’s Next?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.19%. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Nextracker Announces Launch of Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker”), has launched a proposed underwritten offering of 14,210,511 shares of Nextracker’s Class A common stock (“Common Stock”) offered by Nextracker and 2,289,489 shares of Common Stock offered by certain stockholders of Nextracker. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,650,000 additional shares of Common Stock from Nextracker and such selling stockholders. On June 23, 2023, the last reported sale price of Nextracker’s Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market was $38.63 per share. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Nextracker expects to use all of the net proceeds from the offering of 14,210,511 shares of Common Stock by Nextracker to purchase 14,210,511 Nextracker LLC common units from Yuma, Inc., our indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, and TPG Rise Flash, L.P., an affiliate of the global alternative asset management firm TPG. Nextracker will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of the selling stockholders.

Over the last 12 months, FLEX stock rose by 71.45%. The one-year Flex Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.63. The average equity rating for FLEX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.03 billion, with 451.00 million shares outstanding and 441.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, FLEX stock reached a trading volume of 3003365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.90, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 21.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FLEX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.56%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Insider Position Details