Fiserv Inc. [FI] Is Currently 0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fiserv Inc. [NYSE: FI] gained 0.45% or 0.55 points to close at $122.95 with a heavy trading volume of 2939909 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 2:30 AM that Tata Motors Finance Elevates and Simplifies Digital Lending Capabilities with Fiserv.

Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL), one of India’s leading automotive financiers, is fortifying its digital lending capabilities and enabling top-notch customer experiences through a new partnership with Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions.

To advance its digital strategy and keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations, Tata Motors Finance has implemented FirstVision™ from Fiserv, a microservices-based platform-as-a-service with a set of APIs that supports orchestration of the digital user experience.

It opened the trading session at $122.72, the shares rose to $123.81 and dropped to $122.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FI points out that the company has recorded 22.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, FI reached to a volume of 2939909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FI shares is $134.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for FI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for FI stock

Fiserv Inc. [FI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, FI shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for Fiserv Inc. [FI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.14, while it was recorded at 121.31 for the last single week of trading, and 108.25 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.93 and a Gross Margin at +54.95. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.26.

Return on Total Capital for FI is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.92. Additionally, FI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FI] managed to generate an average of $61,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Fiserv Inc. [FI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 14.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FI]