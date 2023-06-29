Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain 32.33% so far this year. What now?

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] gained 6.23% or 1.42 points to close at $24.23 with a heavy trading volume of 3353424 shares. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Extreme Named a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for Sixth Straight Year.

Outstanding User Experience and Services Affirm Extreme’s Position as one of the Industry’s Highest-Rated Technology Vendors by Customers.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it has been named as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the sixth consecutive year. The company received a 4.7 out of 5 rating as of May 2023 among globally representative customers across verticals, including education, healthcare, government and manufacturing. Extreme Networks™ received 249 reviews over the past 18 months, the most of any vendor in its space, which ranked the company’s product capabilities and deployment experience among the highest key categories.

It opened the trading session at $23.49, the shares rose to $24.79 and dropped to $23.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXTR points out that the company has recorded 31.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -182.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, EXTR reached to a volume of 3353424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXTR stock

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, EXTR shares gained by 28.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.62, while it was recorded at 23.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.07 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.67. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.98.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now 16.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 388.66. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of $16,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]