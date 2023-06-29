Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] moved up 0.54: Why It’s Important

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] traded at a high on 06/28/23, posting a 0.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.22. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will participate in meetings with investors at the following conferences in New York City:.

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference, Wednesday, June 7, 2023;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3364251 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at 1.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.14%.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $57.39 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 3364251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $32.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 54.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.04, while it was recorded at 26.02 for the last single week of trading, and 25.44 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]