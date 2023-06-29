Entergy Corporation [ETR] Is Currently -3.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] slipped around -3.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $95.77 at the close of the session, down -3.07%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM that Entergy Mississippi Honors Medgar Evers During Centennial Celebration.

Entergy Corporation

A few years ago, Mississippi celebrated its bicentennial and this year Entergy Mississippi, formerly Mississippi Power & Light, recognizes our 100th anniversary. Our company has been a part of this state’s journey for almost half of its life.

Entergy Corporation stock is now -14.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETR Stock saw the intraday high of $97.98 and lowest of $94.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 122.46, which means current price is +1.71% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, ETR reached a trading volume of 5216373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Entergy Corporation [ETR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $116.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.19.

How has ETR stock performed recently?

Entergy Corporation [ETR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, ETR shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.10 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.77, while it was recorded at 97.97 for the last single week of trading, and 107.01 for the last 200 days.

Entergy Corporation [ETR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +22.04. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 4.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.91. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] managed to generate an average of $93,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Entergy Corporation [ETR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Entergy Corporation [ETR]