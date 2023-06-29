Energous Corporation [WATT] Is Currently -5.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, down -5.59%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 10:14 AM that Energous Corporation to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII.

San Jose, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 30, 2023) – Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Energous Corporation is scheduled to present on June 6th at 11:30 PT. Cesar Johnston, CEO, will be leading the presentation.

Energous Corporation stock is now -70.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WATT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.27 and lowest of $0.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.57, which means current price is +38.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 372.75K shares, WATT reached a trading volume of 5381178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energous Corporation [WATT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WATT shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WATT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has WATT stock performed recently?

Energous Corporation [WATT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.57. With this latest performance, WATT shares dropped by -21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3355, while it was recorded at 0.2684 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7310 for the last 200 days.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3040.91 and a Gross Margin at -164.79. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3086.41.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -69.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Energous Corporation [WATT]