Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Stock trading around $89.35 per share: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.17%. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Emerson Outlines Strategy and Progress in 2022 ESG Report.

Report highlights achievements of greenhouse gas emissions goal,culture evolution and energy transition solutions.

Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) released its 2022 ESG Report today, detailing the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements, impact and continued priorities.

Over the last 12 months, EMR stock rose by 8.32%. The one-year Emerson Electric Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.61. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.08 billion, with 570.90 million shares outstanding and 565.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, EMR stock reached a trading volume of 3453816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $103.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 63.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.34 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.78, while it was recorded at 88.28 for the last single week of trading, and 86.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.84. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.00%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details