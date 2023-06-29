Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Revenue clocked in at $1.16 billion, up 33.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] closed the trading session at $51.20 on 06/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.475, while the highest price level was $52.31. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Dynatrace Announces Chief Revenue Officer Transition.

CRO Steve Pace to retire; Dan Zugelder appointed as next CRO of Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced that its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Steve Pace, plans to retire from the company and that Dan Zugelder will be appointed as the company’s new CRO, effective July 5, 2023. Pace will stay on in an advisory capacity through the end of the company’s fiscal second quarter to ensure a smooth transition.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.68 percent and weekly performance of 0.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, DT reached to a volume of 3451814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $52.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 44.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.70, while it was recorded at 50.66 for the last single week of trading, and 40.74 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 11.17%.

