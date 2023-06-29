Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $0.45

Doma Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOMA] traded at a high on 06/28/23, posting a 9.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.20. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Doma to Complete 1 for 25 Reverse Stock Split.

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) (“Doma” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”) and a corresponding reduction in authorized shares of capital stock of the Company (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split is expected to be effective as of 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the Common Stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on Friday, June 30, 2023, under the existing trading symbol “DOMA” and new CUSIP number: 25703A 203.

Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, every 25 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Stock will automatically be converted into one share of issued and outstanding Common Stock. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares of Common Stock will be entitled to receive cash. The Reverse Stock Split affects all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s outstanding Common Stock, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares. All outstanding options, warrants, restricted stock units, and similar securities entitling their holders to receive or purchase shares of Common Stock will be adjusted as a result of the Reverse Stock Split, as required by the terms of each security.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20988679 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Doma Holdings Inc. stands at 21.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.52%.

The market cap for DOMA stock reached $64.63 million, with 329.89 million shares outstanding and 180.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, DOMA reached a trading volume of 20988679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMA shares is $1.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Doma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.68. With this latest performance, DOMA shares dropped by -36.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.87 for Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3178, while it was recorded at 0.2038 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4449 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.77. Doma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.48.

Return on Total Capital for DOMA is now -49.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.86. Additionally, DOMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Doma Holdings Inc. [DOMA] managed to generate an average of -$284,566 per employee.

