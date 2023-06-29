DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $38

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DICE] gained 0.06% or 0.03 points to close at $46.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3412589 shares. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Lilly to Acquire DICE Therapeutics to Advance Innovation in Immunology.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) today announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire DICE.

DICE is a biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary DELSCAPE technology platform to develop novel oral therapeutic candidates, including oral IL-17 inhibitors currently in clinical development, to treat chronic diseases in immunology.

It opened the trading session at $46.73, the shares rose to $46.81 and dropped to $46.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DICE points out that the company has recorded 47.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -224.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, DICE reached to a volume of 3412589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DICE shares is $49.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DICE Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.62.

Trading performance analysis for DICE stock

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, DICE shares gained by 42.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.31 for DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.54, while it was recorded at 46.68 for the last single week of trading, and 31.13 for the last 200 days.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DICE is now -19.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.34. Additionally, DICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] managed to generate an average of -$1,181,507 per employee.DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.40 and a Current Ratio set at 32.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]