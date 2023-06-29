Craig Hallum slashes price target on Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] – find out why.

Kaleyra Inc. [NYSE: KLR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 39.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 65.19%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:50 AM that Tata Communications to Acquire Kaleyra, a Leading Global CPaaS Platform Player, in All Cash Transaction.

Acquisition Represents A Significant Premium Over Kaleyra’s Last Closing Price.

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces it has entered into a definitive agreement through Tata Communications Limited to acquire Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) to empower global enterprises to offer personalised experiences to their customers. Kaleyra is a global omnichannel integrated communication services provider with a set of proprietary platforms, offering targeted personalisation through messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail and voice-based services, and chatbots.

Over the last 12 months, KLR stock dropped by -20.36%. The one-year Kaleyra Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.24. The average equity rating for KLR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.20 million, with 13.04 million shares outstanding and 12.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.62K shares, KLR stock reached a trading volume of 6346425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLR shares is $8.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Kaleyra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaleyra Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33.

KLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.19. With this latest performance, KLR shares gained by 198.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.75 for Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 4.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaleyra Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.13 and a Gross Margin at +17.15. Kaleyra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.05.

Return on Total Capital for KLR is now -12.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 532.02. Additionally, KLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 492.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] managed to generate an average of -$303,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Kaleyra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] Insider Position Details