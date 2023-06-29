Citigroup slashes price target on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] – find out why.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] gained 0.68% or 0.47 points to close at $69.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3269425 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM that DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of thirty-six cents ($0.36) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on September 15, 2023, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on July 31, 2023.

About DuPontDuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at https://www.investors.dupont.com/investors/dupont-investors/default.aspx.

It opened the trading session at $69.01, the shares rose to $69.91 and dropped to $68.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DD points out that the company has recorded 1.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, DD reached to a volume of 3269425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $77.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.46.

Trading performance analysis for DD stock

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.99, while it was recorded at 68.46 for the last single week of trading, and 67.10 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.98. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of $44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 11.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]