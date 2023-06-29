Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] gain 6.91% so far this year. What now?

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] traded at a low on 06/28/23, posting a -1.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.88. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Chimera Investment Corporation Announces 2nd Quarter 2023 Common Stock Dividend and Increase in Share Repurchase Program.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the “Company” or “Chimera”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared the second quarter common stock dividend. The Company also announced an increase in the amount authorized under its common stock repurchase program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3591866 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chimera Investment Corporation stands at 3.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for CIM stock reached $1.38 billion, with 232.00 million shares outstanding and 228.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, CIM reached a trading volume of 3591866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has CIM stock performed recently?

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, CIM shares gained by 24.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.04 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.24, while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.58 and a Gross Margin at +92.47. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.09.

Return on Total Capital for CIM is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 398.01. Additionally, CIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 382.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] managed to generate an average of -$13,155,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

Insider trade positions for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]