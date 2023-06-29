Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is 116.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.71 during the day while it closed the day at $15.60. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM that Holland America Line’s ‘Unforgettable Journeys Event’ Brings More Experiences and Significant Savings for Guests.

Event adds crew appreciation to “Have it All” premium package for eligible Fall 2023 through Spring 2024 cruises; offer valued at savings of US$115 per person, per day.

Holland America Line is making it more affordable for travelers to see the world with a new “Unforgettable Journeys Event” that includes some of the best values on cruises to five continents. Running from June 28 through July 31, 2023, the offer is available on departures from October 2023 through April 2024 and adds several popular perks and amenities to the journey.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock has also gained 8.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUK stock has inclined by 87.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 123.50% and gained 116.97% year-on date.

The market cap for CUK stock reached $21.69 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 144.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 4368198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

CUK stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 55.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.51 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.59, while it was recorded at 14.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.06 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Insider Ownership positions