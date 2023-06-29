CarMax Inc. [KMX] Revenue clocked in at $29.68 billion, up 38.56% YTD: What’s Next?

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] price surged by 2.37 percent to reach at $1.95. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Carmax Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today reported results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2023.

A sum of 4015307 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. CarMax Inc. shares reached a high of $85.09 and dropped to a low of $82.11 until finishing in the latest session at $84.37.

The one-year KMX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.77. The average equity rating for KMX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $71.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KMX Stock Performance Analysis:

CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, KMX shares gained by 16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.03, while it was recorded at 82.51 for the last single week of trading, and 68.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarMax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.78 and a Gross Margin at +8.61. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82.

CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

KMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 16.50%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX] Insider Position Details