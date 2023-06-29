British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] is -18.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] closed the trading session at $32.74 on 06/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.66, while the highest price level was $32.99. The company report on November 15, 2022 at 5:05 AM that Charlotte’s Web Announces US$56.8 Million Investment from BAT.

Investment Will Help Drive Growth and Deepen R&D.

(TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (“Charlotte’s Web,” or the “Company”) the market leader in hemp-derived cannabidiol (“CBD”) wellness products, today announced a US$56.8 million investment (the “Investment”) from a subsidiary of BAT (LSE: BATS) and (NYSE: BTI), which provides the Company with incremental capital to fund growth initiatives, including the Company’s expanding portfolio of botanical wellness products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.11 percent and weekly performance of -0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, BTI reached to a volume of 4695351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $53.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BTI stock trade performance evaluation

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, BTI shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.00, while it was recorded at 33.10 for the last single week of trading, and 37.20 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 11.80%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: Insider Ownership positions