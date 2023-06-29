BofA Securities lifts Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] traded at a low on 06/28/23, posting a -3.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.67.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3599123 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The market cap for SID stock reached $3.56 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 662.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, SID reached a trading volume of 3599123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has SID stock performed recently?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Insider trade positions for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]