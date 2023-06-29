Beneficient [BENF] fell -66.54% so far this year. What now?

Beneficient [NASDAQ: BENF] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.84 during the day while it closed the day at $3.43. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Beneficient – a Financial Technology-Enabled Institution – Lists Shares Upon Successful Merger.

– Begins Trading on Nasdaq Today Under Ticker “BENF” -.

Beneficient stock has also loss -20.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BENF stock has declined by -67.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.94% and lost -66.54% year-on date.

The market cap for BENF stock reached $98.68 million, with 26.03 million shares outstanding and 20.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 253.86K shares, BENF reached a trading volume of 4350598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beneficient [BENF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beneficient is set at 0.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BENF stock trade performance evaluation

Beneficient [BENF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.42. With this latest performance, BENF shares dropped by -67.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BENF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.31. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading.

Beneficient [BENF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BENF is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beneficient [BENF] managed to generate an average of $2,736,848 per employee.Beneficient’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Beneficient [BENF]: Insider Ownership positions