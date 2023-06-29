Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] is 22.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] gained 2.86% on the last trading session, reaching $3.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Santander US Releases 2022 Prosperity with Purpose Report.

Second annual report featuring Santander US commitments and impact across three core pillars: Empowering People and Businesses, Fostering Inclusive Communities, and Supporting the Green Transition.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“Santander US”) today released the 2022 Prosperity with Purpose Report, its annual Environmental, Social and Governance report detailing current commitments and efforts to help advance sustainability in our communities.

Banco Santander S.A. represents 16.27 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.93 billion with the latest information. SAN stock price has been found in the range of $3.55 to $3.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 4123369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.67.

Trading performance analysis for SAN stock

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 562.60. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $46,522 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]