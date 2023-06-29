Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] is 121.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] traded at a high on 06/28/23, posting a 22.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.17. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM that Atossa Therapeutics announces 30% enrollment for Phase 2 I-Spy breast cancer clinical trial.

Atossa Therapeutics CEO Steven Quay joined Proactive’s Natalie Stoberman to discuss the latest progress in its Phase 2 I-SPY 2 clinical trial where six patients have been dosed with Atossa’s proprietary Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM), (Z)-endoxifen, achieving a 30 percent enrollment rate within two months of the trial commencing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5854232 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.02%.

The market cap for ATOS stock reached $148.15 million, with 126.62 million shares outstanding and 126.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 526.29K shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 5854232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has ATOS stock performed recently?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.62. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 34.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.13 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8058, while it was recorded at 0.9608 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7749 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.36.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.70 and a Current Ratio set at 37.70.

Insider trade positions for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]