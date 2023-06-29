Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] moved down -1.29: Why It’s Important

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] loss -1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $189.90 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Analog Devices Recognized by JLR as Winner of Supplier Excellence Awards, Demonstrating Strength of Companies’ Ongoing Partnership.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) was recognized as a winner in JLR’s annual Supplier Excellence Awards. Selected in the Customer Love category, Analog Devices was highlighted as a top supplier who demonstrates real care for clients.

Analog Devices Inc. represents 504.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $94.88 billion with the latest information. ADI stock price has been found in the range of $188.57 to $191.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 3820935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $205.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.88, while it was recorded at 188.13 for the last single week of trading, and 171.21 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 5.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]