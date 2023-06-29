Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] fell -98.06% so far this year. What now?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLR] gained 16.01% or 0.03 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 16199760 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM that Allarity Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split of Common Stock.

– Common Stock Will Begin Trading on a Post-Split Adjusted Basis on June 29, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $6.88, the shares rose to $8.716 and dropped to $6.004, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALLR points out that the company has recorded -97.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, ALLR reached to a volume of 16199760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for ALLR stock

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.07. With this latest performance, ALLR shares dropped by -35.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.47 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3365, while it was recorded at 0.1827 for the last single week of trading, and 11.3660 for the last 200 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALLR is now -132.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.62. Additionally, ALLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] managed to generate an average of -$1,784,222 per employee.Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]