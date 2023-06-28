Yellow Corporation [YELL] moved down -21.75: Why It’s Important

Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ: YELL] slipped around -0.28 points on 06/27/23, while shares priced at $0.99 at the close of the session, down -21.75%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 4:13 AM that Yellow Corporation Files $137+ Million Lawsuit Against International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Alleging Breach of Contract in Blocking Efforts to Modernize Century-Old Company.

Union Leadership’s “Militant Approach” Risks Tens of Thousands of Jobs and Taxpayers’ Investment in Company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 748.95K shares, YELL reached a trading volume of 4662073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yellow Corporation [YELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Yellow Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yellow Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

How has YELL stock performed recently?

Yellow Corporation [YELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.99. With this latest performance, YELL shares dropped by -22.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.32 for Yellow Corporation [YELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5552, while it was recorded at 1.2388 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8579 for the last 200 days.

Yellow Corporation [YELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Yellow Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Yellow Corporation [YELL]