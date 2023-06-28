Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] Revenue clocked in at $265.30 million, down -31.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Xponential Fitness Inc. [NYSE: XPOF] loss -37.40% or -9.39 points to close at $15.72 with a heavy trading volume of 12427435 shares. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential Fitness”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

The Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Consumer and Retail Conference to be held virtually June 13-15, 2023. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 13th at 8:45 a.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $19.70, the shares rose to $20.48 and dropped to $14.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPOF points out that the company has recorded -27.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 599.77K shares, XPOF reached to a volume of 12427435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPOF shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPOF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Xponential Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xponential Fitness Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03.

Trading performance analysis for XPOF stock

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.90. With this latest performance, XPOF shares dropped by -36.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.40 for Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.46, while it was recorded at 23.86 for the last single week of trading, and 24.73 for the last 200 days.

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.38 and a Gross Margin at +66.94. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.05.

Return on Total Capital for XPOF is now 11.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 65.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.72. Additionally, XPOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] managed to generate an average of $55,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Xponential Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]