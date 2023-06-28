why Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.29

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.34 during the day while it closed the day at $7.29. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM that BDT & MSD PARTNERS INVEST IN UNDER ARMOUR.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that funds managed by BDT Capital Partners purchased approximately 16 million class C shares of Under Armour stock from Executive Chair and Brand Chief Kevin Plank. BDT Capital Partners is an affiliate of BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The shares have a current value of approximately $100 million. Before this transaction, BDT Capital Partners had an existing position in the class C shares of Under Armour.

“I have maximum confidence in Under Armour, Stephanie Linnartz as CEO, and our strategy – especially our ability to drive future success and performance for shareholders,” said Mr. Plank. “This transaction allows me to close out a previous personal financing commitment related to some of my earlier initiatives investing in the City of Baltimore while bringing in a long-term founder-supportive firm in BDT & MSD, which believes in Under Armour.”.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also loss -3.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has declined by -18.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.61% and lost -28.25% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $3.15 billion, with 444.18 million shares outstanding and 380.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 3899831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 2.63%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions