why TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] price surged by 8.28 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TeraWulf Achieves 5.5 EH/s and 160 MW of Bitcoin Mining Capacity.

Industry-leading power cost of approximately $6.2k per bitcoin produced in May 2023.

A sum of 4774714 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. TeraWulf Inc. shares reached a high of $1.865 and dropped to a low of $1.69 until finishing in the latest session at $1.83.

The one-year WULF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.5. The average equity rating for WULF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

WULF Stock Performance Analysis:

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.91. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 23.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 193.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5690, while it was recorded at 1.7340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0875 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TeraWulf Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] Insider Position Details