why Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $229.97

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] gained 2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $223.56 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Lowe’s Reveals 100 Impact Projects for 2023 Lowe’s Hometowns Program, Addressing Needs in Communities Nationwide.

Projects range from housing and community centers to first responder facilities and outdoor spaces, including a project nominated by music icon Lionel Richie in his hometown of Tuskegee, Alabama.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Lowe’s today announced the 100 community projects that will be completed this year as part of Lowe’s Hometowns, the company’s largest-ever community impact program. Launched in 2022, Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment from Lowe’s to rebuild and revitalize community spaces nationwide.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. represents 596.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $130.66 billion with the latest information. LOW stock price has been found in the range of $218.99 to $223.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 4071982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $229.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 38.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for LOW stock

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 11.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.31, while it was recorded at 217.16 for the last single week of trading, and 202.45 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 6.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]