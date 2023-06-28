why Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $449.00

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] price surged by 2.59 percent to reach at $11.74. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Lilly’s phase 2 retatrutide results published in The New England Journal of Medicine show the investigational molecule achieved up to 17.5% mean weight reduction at 24 weeks in adults with obesity and overweight.

In a secondary endpoint, retatrutide demonstrated a mean weight reduction up to 24.2% at 48 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Lilly to further investigate retatrutide for the treatment of obesity in the TRIUMPH phase 3 clinical program.

A sum of 4137189 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.01M shares. Eli Lilly and Company shares reached a high of $467.98 and dropped to a low of $451.70 until finishing in the latest session at $464.50.

The one-year LLY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.45. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $449.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 9.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3698.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.32 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 426.46, while it was recorded at 457.36 for the last single week of trading, and 364.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eli Lilly and Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 24.42%.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Insider Position Details