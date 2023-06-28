why Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.71

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.54% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.02%. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Baxter Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Report, Reinforcing Longstanding Commitment to Making a Meaningful Difference.

Provides updates on 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment and Goals.

Illustrates actions to create a more sustainable and responsible business model.

Over the last 12 months, BAX stock dropped by -32.02%. The one-year Baxter International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.47. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.76 billion, with 505.00 million shares outstanding and 503.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, BAX stock reached a trading volume of 4666780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $50.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 118.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.71, while it was recorded at 45.05 for the last single week of trading, and 47.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.75%.

