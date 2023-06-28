Wells Fargo lifts eBay Inc. [EBAY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] surged by $1.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $44.55 during the day while it closed the day at $44.47. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that eBay Motors Expands Installation Services For Tire Buyers.

Streamlined shopping tools and a broader network of installers make it even easier to find the right tires and local service providers .

Today, eBay Motors announces a significant expansion to its tire installation offering that gives shoppers a more convenient buying experience. In addition to accessing a larger selection of easily searchable inventory, users can choose a preferred local installation provider from more than 5000 locations nationwide and seamlessly book their service – simply enter tire size details and select a local shop for shipping and installation.

eBay Inc. stock has also loss -0.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBAY stock has inclined by 4.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.84% and gained 7.23% year-on date.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $23.90 billion, with 537.00 million shares outstanding and 533.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 4758860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $48.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.51, while it was recorded at 43.85 for the last single week of trading, and 43.57 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.98 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.20.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.81. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of -$109,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 7.94%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions