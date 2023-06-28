Wall Street Analyst Resumed Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] price surged by 4.19 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Paramount Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a reduced quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock (a new indicated annual rate of $0.14 per share), for the period from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023. The dividend will be payable on July 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023. The reduced dividend will enable Paramount to retain an additional $40 million of cash annually, further enhancing Paramount’s already strong financial position.

A sum of 4469811 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. Paramount Group Inc. shares reached a high of $4.75 and dropped to a low of $4.48 until finishing in the latest session at $4.72.

The one-year PGRE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.43. The average equity rating for PGRE stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.89.

PGRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 2.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.91. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$111,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] Insider Position Details