United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] gain 22.82% so far this year. What now?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] closed the trading session at $8.02. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:30 AM that UMC Reports Sales for May 2023.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.82 percent and weekly performance of -7.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, UMC reached to a volume of 9303155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

UMC stock trade performance evaluation

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.28. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to -8.10%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]: Insider Ownership positions