Theriva Biologics Inc. [TOVX] is 81.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Theriva Biologics Inc. [AMEX: TOVX] price surged by 16.56 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Theriva Biologics Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted by the U.S. FDA for VCN-01 for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer.

“The FDA’s decision to grant orphan drug designation to VCN-01 highlights the urgent need for new treatment options for patients with PDAC, which has one of the lowest survival rates among all cancers,” said Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer of Theriva Biologics. “Efforts to improve upon the standard of care treatment have largely stalled, despite the growing incidence of PDAC, and the need for novel therapies in this indication is acute. The growing clinical data that underscore VCN-01’s multiple modes of action and the compelling clinical outcomes observed in Phase 1 studies of VCN-01 in combination with chemotherapy or immunotherapy in patients with PDAC and other solid tumors, give us confidence that VCN-01 has the potential to address this unmet medical need.”.

A sum of 4685616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.34K shares. Theriva Biologics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.89 and dropped to a low of $0.70 until finishing in the latest session at $0.83.

The one-year TOVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.91. The average equity rating for TOVX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Theriva Biologics Inc. [TOVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOVX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theriva Biologics Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

TOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Theriva Biologics Inc. [TOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.86. With this latest performance, TOVX shares gained by 24.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Theriva Biologics Inc. [TOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6913, while it was recorded at 0.7160 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7869 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Theriva Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.55.

Theriva Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Theriva Biologics Inc. [TOVX] Insider Position Details