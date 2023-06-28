The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Is Currently 0.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] price surged by 0.74 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM that MCCANN WORLDGROUP SHINES AT 2023 CANNES LIONS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF CREATIVITY.

Network Awarded Titanium Lion, Three Grand Prix and 51 Gold, Silver and Bronze Lions, Across 18 Different Agencies, Demonstrating Collective Impact of the Global Network.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG), was a top performer at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, earning 55 total Lions across 18 competitive categories for 20 clients, including a coveted Titanium Lion and three Grand Prix in Design, Creative Business Transformation and Sustainable Development Goals. The network ranked in the top five networks and earned top honors for global brands including Mastercard and Microsoft.

A sum of 5998576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.79M shares. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $39.805 and dropped to a low of $38.94 until finishing in the latest session at $39.25.

The one-year IPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.85. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $40.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 294.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.74, while it was recorded at 39.04 for the last single week of trading, and 34.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 6.70%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details