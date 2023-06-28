The Home Depot Inc. [HD] moved up 1.90: Why It’s Important

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] gained 1.90% or 5.85 points to close at $313.74 with a heavy trading volume of 5341558 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Save Our Water Campaign Launches Innovative Partnership to Bring Together Local Water Agencies, the State and Business to Educate Fairgoers on Outdoor Water Conservation.

Partnership with Home Depot to Feature Inspirational Yard Transformation Ideas and Outdoor Activities for Families.

California’s Save Our Water Campaign is partnering with Home Depot and the California Native Plant Society to encourage Californians to transform their lawns into water-wise outdoor living spaces.

It opened the trading session at $308.15, the shares rose to $315.463 and dropped to $307.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HD points out that the company has recorded -0.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, HD reached to a volume of 5341558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $314.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 871.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 60.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for HD stock

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 295.21, while it was recorded at 304.86 for the last single week of trading, and 300.14 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Home Depot Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 1.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Home Depot Inc. [HD]