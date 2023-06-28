Societe Generale lifts Salesforce Inc. [CRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Salesforce Inc. [NYSE: CRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.76%. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that STUDY: 88% of Banks and Lenders See Crisis-Driven Uncertainty as Opportunity to Rebuild Customer Trust Through Digital Transformation.

A new report from Smart Communications and Salesforce of 430 global executives highlights the importance of digital investment and hyper-personalized customer experience in rebuilding trust and succeeding in the future.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, CRM stock rose by 12.32%. The one-year Salesforce Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.07. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $199.86 billion, with 980.00 million shares outstanding and 967.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, CRM stock reached a trading volume of 4011019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Salesforce Inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $237.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Salesforce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salesforce Inc. is set at 6.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, CRM shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Salesforce Inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.63, while it was recorded at 209.83 for the last single week of trading, and 170.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Salesforce Inc. Fundamentals:

Salesforce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Salesforce Inc. go to 23.24%.

Salesforce Inc. [CRM] Insider Position Details