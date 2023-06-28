RBC Capital Mkts lifts General Electric Company [GE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] jumped around 0.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $104.92 at the close of the session, up 0.45%. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM that GE Aerospace signs MOU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force.

GE Aerospace’s F414 engines would be co-produced in India to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk2.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GE (NYSE: GE) – GE Aerospace announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force, a major milestone amidst Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the United States and a key element in strengthening defense cooperation between the two countries.

General Electric Company stock is now 60.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GE Stock saw the intraday high of $105.205 and lowest of $104.355 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.90, which means current price is +61.70% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 4767160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $107.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.29, while it was recorded at 104.60 for the last single week of trading, and 79.28 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 5.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.54. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $5,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 26.50%.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]