Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell -4.35% so far this year. What now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $96.75 during the day while it closed the day at $96.53. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM that RTX demonstrates new survivable JADC2 capabilities at scale at Northern Edge 2023.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) demonstrated advanced and foundational Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities in the first of two tests conducted during the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Northern Edge 2023 exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

RTX contributed a suite of technologies from its intelligent sensing, resilient networking, and battle management command and control portfolios. The company supported seamless and rapid data connectivity and synchronization across the joint force and with coalition partners to shorten decision-making timelines from hours to minutes for military commanders and operators.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock has also loss -1.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTX stock has declined by -0.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.01% and lost -4.35% year-on date.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $144.17 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 4048033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $109.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.55, while it was recorded at 97.20 for the last single week of trading, and 95.79 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 10.80%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Insider Ownership positions