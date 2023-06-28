R. F. Lafferty slashes price target on Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] – find out why.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] loss -17.18% or -0.48 points to close at $2.29 with a heavy trading volume of 22671647 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 12:59 AM that Lordstown Motors Announces Strategic Restructuring Process.

Files Complaint Against Foxconn that Details Fraud, Bad Faith and Repeated Contractual Breaches Leading to Value Destruction.

Commences Comprehensive Sale Process for Endurance Truck and Related EV Assets.

It opened the trading session at $1.15, the shares rose to $2.41 and dropped to $1.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIDE points out that the company has recorded -86.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 12.26% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, RIDE reached to a volume of 22671647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $7.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.53.

Trading performance analysis for RIDE stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.57. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -37.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.87 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -142224.23 and a Gross Margin at -15375.77. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145569.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.50.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIDE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lordstown Motors Corp. go to -13.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]